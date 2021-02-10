Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. General Mills makes up about 0.4% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 19,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

