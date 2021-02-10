Financial Contrast: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) vs. Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Navigator -2.12% 0.20% 0.10%

Volatility & Risk

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, indicating that its share price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Navigator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.82 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -35.11

Britannia Bulk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navigator beats Britannia Bulk on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

