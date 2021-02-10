Financial Contrast: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 4.31 $8.84 million N/A N/A SM Energy $1.59 billion 0.83 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -24.13

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 SM Energy 3 9 6 0 2.17

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.92%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $6.94, indicating a potential downside of 40.09%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than SM Energy.

Risk & Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, suggesting that its stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats SM Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

