Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

