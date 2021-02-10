First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 728,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.