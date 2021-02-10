First Interstate Bank Has $6.12 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

WMT stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.14. 88,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $407.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

