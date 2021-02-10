First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.31. 12,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

