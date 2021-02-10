First Interstate Bank Sells 204 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.