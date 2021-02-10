First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $64,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,079,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.