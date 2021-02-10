First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.35 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.