First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Avangrid worth $59,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

