First Trust Advisors LP Sells 292,920 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 169,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 163.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

