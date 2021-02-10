First Trust Advisors LP Sells 85,223 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $61,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $3,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NWE stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

