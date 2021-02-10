First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.31

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 355808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

