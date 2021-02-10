FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

FirstService has increased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

