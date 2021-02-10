FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of FSV traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

