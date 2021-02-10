Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FISV traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.42. 7,152,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,152. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

