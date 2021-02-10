Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

FISV stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,152,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,152. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

