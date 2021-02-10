Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

