Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,244,000.

XBI opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

