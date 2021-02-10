Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.99. 783,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,041,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $766.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.