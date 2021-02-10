Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,132,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $403.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

