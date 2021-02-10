Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

