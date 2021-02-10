Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 707 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

