Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 398 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

NXPI stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.