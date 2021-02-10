Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

SMOG stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

