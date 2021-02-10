Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 490,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.