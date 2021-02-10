Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $375.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $376.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.00.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

