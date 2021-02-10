Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, earnings estimates for 2020 have been trending upwards over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential. Notably, the company’s restructuring efforts — which include rationalization of resources, real estate and overhead across various geographies — and sale of AMECO to improve operational efficiency bode well. However, COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business, as clients are deferring capital investment decisions and has slowed down its ability to fully staff and execute projects. The Energy and Chemicals segment, which primarily focuses on the oil and gas industry, is currently in shreds.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Fluor stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 236,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Fluor has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

