Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 200 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.