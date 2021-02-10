Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1,314.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.