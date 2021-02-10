Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

