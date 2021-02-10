Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of GDRX opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.55.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

