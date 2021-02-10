Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 534 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

