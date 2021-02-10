Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

AMP stock opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

