Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

