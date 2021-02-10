Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,678 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,817 shares of company stock worth $1,026,147 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

