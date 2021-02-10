Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,172 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

