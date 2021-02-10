Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $298.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.33 and a 200 day moving average of $296.19. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.