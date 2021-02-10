Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $223.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

