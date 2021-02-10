Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212,996 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

