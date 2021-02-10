Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 885,815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

