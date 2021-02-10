Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 170 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Biogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Biogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

BIIB stock opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

