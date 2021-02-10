Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.49). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.36) to ($6.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

FBRX stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

