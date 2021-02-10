Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.