Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 1,216,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,034,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $800,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,996,418.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 190,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $929,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

