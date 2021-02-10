FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

