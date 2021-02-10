FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.