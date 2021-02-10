Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report sales of $313.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.48 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. 94,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,079. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,339,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,238,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

