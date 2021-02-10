Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.93

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 7199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freedom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freedom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

